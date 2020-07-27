This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 July, 2020
Man (48) appears in court charged with murdering his neighbour (77) in Dublin

Patrick McDonagh is accused of murdering Peter McDonald in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Tom Tuite Monday 27 Jul 2020, 2:14 PM
30 minutes ago 3,086 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160846
A garda at the scene in Clonsilla on Saturday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A 48-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his next door neighbour in Dublin at the weekend.

At about 5.55am on Saturday, gardaí responded to reports of an assault incident outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Peter McDonald, 77, was fatally injured following an altercation where he received a number of apparent stab wounds.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene which was preserved for a technical examination.

Patrick McDonagh, of Whitechapel Road, was arrested following a stand-off with gardaí at his house. He was taken to Blanchardstown Garda station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

McDonagh was charged in the early hours today and held overnight pending his appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court this morning. He was charged with murder of Mr McDonald.

Dressed in a light grey top, dark trousers, red runners, and wearing a face mask, he sat silently at the side of the court as evidence was given.

Detective Garda Sean Burke told Judge Jones the accused was arrested for the offence of murder contrary to common law. “Patrick McDonagh made no comment after caution,” he said.

He made no reply when the charge was put to him and he was handed a copy of his charge sheet.

Judge Jones enquired whether the accused understood what was happening. “Yes, Judge,” Detective Garda Burke replied.

The district court does not have a the jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case. He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video-link on Friday.

Defence solicitor Sandra Frayne asked the court to order a psychiatric evaluation. She said her client had “psychiatric difficulties”. She asked the court to recommend her client gets an appropriate assessment and medical treatment in custody.

Judge Jones agreed and directed that McDonagh should be examined by a psychiatrist.

He granted legal aid after noting from the solicitor and Detective Garda Burke that the accused was eligible.

Frayne said her client was in receipt of a disability payment. He has not yet indicated to how he will plead and spoke only to his solicitor at the end of the brief hearing.

