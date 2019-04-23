This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man to appear in court charged in relation to Clonsilla shooting incident

Shots were fired at a vehicle on the Whitechapel Road on Monday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 11:00 PM
Whitechapel Road.
Image: Google Maps
Whitechapel Road.
Whitechapel Road.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IS due to appear before court tomorrow charged in relation to a shooting incident in the Clonsilla area of west Dublin earlier this week. 

Gardaí said that they were alerted to an incident of shots being fired at a vehicle on Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 at 10.45am on Monday morning.

In a follow up operation, gardaí searched a house in Waterville Terrace where a man aged in his mid-30s was arrested in relation to the incident. He has subsequently been charged.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Blanchardstown who arrested the man in relation to the shots fired at a vehicle on Whitechapel Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on Monday morning, 22nd April, 2019 have charged the man.

“He was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and he will appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning at Court Number 1.”

