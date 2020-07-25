Man arrested following garda stand-off in Dublin after neighbour stabbed to death

A MAN HAS died after being stabbed in Clonsilla, Dublin overnight.

At approximately 5.55am gardaí responded to reports of an assault incident outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

It is understood the man, who was in his 70s, was stabbed following an argument that took place overnight. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man, aged in his 40s, had barricaded himself into another house nearby. No one else was present in the house at the time of the incident. Gardaí subsequently issued a media blackout on the matter, which has since been lifted.

At approximately 11.40am, the barricade incident was resolved. The man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí said all units involved in this incident worked closely under Garda Strategic and Operational Commanders with the strategic intention to ‘contain the incident, preserving life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion’.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are continuing.

