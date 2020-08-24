Man remains in custody after elderly woman killed in assault at house in Clontarf

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal assault which took place in Kincora Court in Clontarf Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN REMAINS in custody following a fatal assault of an elderly woman at a house in Clontalf, Dublin yesterday.

The woman, aged in her late 80s, received fatal injuries in the incident at the house in Kincora Court.

The scene was preserved and the State Pathologist was notified last night.

A man in his 60s remains in custody today in relation to the assault Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clontarf Garda Station.

He remains in Garda custody this afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Sean Murray