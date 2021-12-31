#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Friday 31 December 2021
World begins to ring in New Year under continued Covid cloud

Sydney decided to press ahead with a firework display despite surging cases.

By AFP Friday 31 Dec 2021, 1:23 PM
1 hour ago 5,478 Views 4 Comments
THE WORLD BEGAN ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.

Australia’s largest city Sydney decided to press ahead with a firework display that lit up the city’s harbour, despite one of the world’s fastest-growing Covid-19 caseloads.

New Covid-19 infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. 

The city however saw far smaller crowds than pre-pandemic years, when as many as one million revellers would crowd inner Sydney. This year the numbers were in their thousands. 

“I’m just trying to focus on the positive things that happened this year, rather than dwelling on all the bad things that have happened,” siad 22-year-old medical student Melinda Howard, part of an enthusiastic but smaller-than-usual crowd waiting by the Sydney Opera House for the show to begin.

Parts of the Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first to welcome in the new year from 10 am Irish-time

But from Seoul to San Francisco, celebrations have again been cancelled or curtailed as infections rise.

One notable exception though was South Africa — the first country to report Omicron back in November — where a curfew was lifted to allow festivities to go ahead.

Health officials said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed — crucially without a significant increase in deaths.

Dubai is planning a pyrotechnics spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, despite a slew of infections in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will attempt to break two world records with a huge fireworks display.

In Rio, celebrations on Copacabana Beach will go ahead in a scaled back format — though crowds of revellers are still expected.

“People have only one desire, to leave their homes, to celebrate life,” 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter Francisco Rodrigues said.

Some Brazilians are more circumspect, such as Roberta Assis, a 27-year-old lawyer.

“It’s not the moment for large gatherings,” she said.

Authorities in Seoul are showing similar caution, barring spectators from a traditional midnight bell-ringing that will instead be live-streamed.

In India, fearing a repeat of a devastating virus surge that overwhelmed the country in April and May, cities and states have imposed restrictions on gatherings, with Delhi implementing a 10 pm curfew.

Mumbai police issued evening bans on people visiting public places such as the city’s beaches and seafront promenades, normally popular sites for seeing in the new year — with the restrictions set to last two weeks.

2022 

The pandemic — now entering its third full year — has again dominated life for much of humankind.

More than 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.

Countless more have been sickened — subjected to outbreaks, lockdowns, lock-ins and an alphabet spaghetti of PCR, LFT and RAT tests.

The year 2021 started with hope, as life-saving vaccines were rolled out to around 60% of the world’s population, although many of its poor still have limited access.

As the year drew to a close, the emergence of the Omicron variant pushed the number of daily new Covid-19 cases past one million for the first time, according to an AFP tally.

The World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying Omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases”.

© – AFP 2021

AFP

