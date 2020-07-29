This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 100 people alerted of close contact with Covid-19 case through tracing app

Almost 1.45 million people have downloaded the Covid-19 tracker app since it went live in recent weeks.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 10,339 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162934
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN 100 people have been warned they have come into close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case through the contact tracing app.

Almost 1.45 million people have downloaded the Covid-19 tracker app since it went live in recent weeks.

Public health chiefs say the app plays a vital part in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Senior civil servant Liz Canavan, of the Department of the Taoiseach, described the app as a “very important enhancement” to the tracing service, but she did not say how many of the close contacts had also tested positive or if any had been tested.

“Remember the testing isn’t just about you. It’s about the people around you, the people you’ve been in contact with, some of whom may be much more vulnerable to the disease than you are,” Canavan said.

“There may be people that you don’t even know that you were close to in a public space. That’s why the Covid tracker app is another tool in our toolbox.

“Contact tracing is one of the vital measures that will allow us to contain the virus, and the Covid tracker app is a very important enhancement to our contact tracing service.

To date 105 people have been alerted by the app that they have been in close contact with a confirmed case.

“If you’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid, the app sends you a close contact alert. If you provide your phone number, the HSE will then contact you to give you advice and refer you for testing if that’s appropriate.”

Related Read

21.07.20 The Explainer: How close is a Covid-19 vaccine?

Leaving Cert

She also said that around 98% of Leaving Certificate students registered on the Department of Education’s portal have opted to receive calculated grades.

This year’s grades will be published on 7 September, three weeks later than usual.

Calculated grades are being issued for students who were unable to sit exams this year due to the pandemic. More than 450,000 individual results have to be prepared and checked before 7 September.

Canavan also warned about the risks of complacency in work and social settings.

“Most of us have settled into routines of once again seeing our friends, colleagues and families and, in some ways, it would be easy to think that everything has returned to normal. But we need to remember that that’s not the case,” she said.

“The virus hasn’t gone away.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have to keep up with all of the habits we’ve learned since March if we want to keep the disease at bay.

“So while we now can be met up with friends and loved ones, and while many of us have returned to work and once again are seeing colleagues each day, we still need to ensure that, where possible, we keep a safe distance of two metres from the people around us.

“This is one of the fundamental ways that we can protect ourselves and each other and prevent the spread of the virus.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie