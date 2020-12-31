#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Advertisement

Covid-19 close contacts no longer advised to get tested but still told to restrict movements

It is still “imperative” for close contacts to restrict movements and contact a GP if symptoms develop.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 5:11 PM
41 minutes ago 20,136 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313820
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CLOSE CONTACTS OF confirmed cases of Covid-19 are no longer being advised to get tested for the coronavirus due to current widespread levels of infection, the HSE has said. 

This is described as a “temporary measure” and close contacts are still advised to restrict movements for 14 days. 

“This step is being taken to ensure that those who are symptomatic are prioritised and receive a test as quickly as possible,” a statement from the HSE said. 

Prior to this, close contacts of confirmed cases received a Covid-19 test five or six days after the day they were last in contact with the positive case.  

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this change was made to “support the testing system through this surge”. 

Yesterday, the HSE processed over 26,000 swabs. More than 2,300 calls were made to people who tested positive for Covid-19 and nearly 11,000 calls were made to close contacts.  

“Testing and tracing is an exercise in containment and we are no longer in a containment phase,” Holohan said. 

However, he stressed that it is “imperative” for close contacts to restrict movements and contact a GP if they develop symptoms. 

“The average number of contacts per case has risen from 2.5 in November to an average in recent days of 6.3.

This is very far from where we need to be and I am appealing to everyone at every age to adhere to the mandated restrictions that the government has introduced – stay at home, except for essential reasons, other than for exercise up to 5km. 

Speaking at a media briefing this evening, Holohan said the level of transmission in Ireland at the moment means we “have to regard each one of us as a close contact”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said actions must currently focus on “driving these high level of community transmission out as fast as possible”.  

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said: “If you show any symptoms please call your GP or GP Out of Hours service immediately and they will refer you for a test if required.

“We know that GPs and GP Out of Hours services are very busy, and we ask for everyone’s patience as we all work through this challenging time.” 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie