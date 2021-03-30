#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Public urged to be wary of clothing collections by unregistered charities

The Charity Regulator received 431 reports from the public about unregistered charity groups operating house-to-house collections in 2020.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 4:02 PM
41 minutes ago 4,421 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5395886
An example of a leaflet from an unregistered charity group.
Image: Charities Regulator
An example of a leaflet from an unregistered charity group.
An example of a leaflet from an unregistered charity group.
Image: Charities Regulator

THE CHARITIES REGULATOR has warned the public to be vigilant when giving unwanted clothes away due to a rise in concern from the public about house-to-house charity collections.

The regulator issued new guidance to both charities and the public on the issue after receiving 431 reports last year from the public about unregistered charity groups operating collections for unwanted clothes and other items.

“While we recognise that some registered charities benefit from fundraising through door-to-door collections, the majority of concerns received by the Charities Regulator from members of the public regarding such collections relate to individuals and organisations that are not registered charities,” said Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin.

Martin said people who contact the regulator are right to be concerned as it is unlawful for anyone to claim to be a charity when they are not.

“We hope this new guidance for charities and the public will assist in ensuring that any donations destined for charitable causes end up with registered charities,” she said. 

According to the regulator, leaflets and bags received for clothing collections from registered charities should clearly display the following information:

  • The charity’s name
  • The charity’s logo
  • Registered charity number (RCN)
  • Contact details for the charity.

You can also search for the name of a charity on the regulator’s website here.

Guidelines for registered charities note that some organisations carry on the trade of clothing collections on a commercial basis for profit but warned that under section 46(2) of the Charities Act 2009, it is not permissible for an organisation that is not a registered charity to refer to itself as a charity, or to describe itself or its activities in such terms as would cause members of the public to reasonably believe that it is a charity.

Here are some examples of leaflets from unregistered charity groups sent into the Regulator:

Snag_1fc7d37

Snag_1fc6182

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Snag_1fc31a8

Snag_1fc0e80

Snag_1ff0e42

Snag_1ff3d71

Snag_1ffa4c6

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie