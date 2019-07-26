This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He could have lost his eye': Prison officer injured in assault by inmate at Cloverhill

The Prison Officers Association has called for the provision of protective equipment like batons and pepper spray for staff.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 26 Jul 2019, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,750 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4739969
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A PRISON OFFICER based at Cloverhill prison is recovering after a violent assault by an inmate who allegedly punched him and “gouged his eye”.

A source told TheJournal.ie that the incident occurred last Sunday when the officer was speaking with a prisoner in his cell.

The prisoner had been told he was not authorised to leave his cell for recreation that day because of an altercation with another inmate. The man allegedly became aggressive and punched the prison officer.

In the grapple that followed, the inmate “gouged” the prison officer’s eye, according to the source. Colleagues intervened and the officer attended hospital for treatment.

“He was badly shaken up and he had some cuts and bruises to his body and suffered an injury to his eye. He could have lost his eye, he’s lucky it wasn’t worse,” the source said. 

He’s off sick now but when he goes back he might have to work with that prisoner again if he’s still on that landing. There are no real repercussions when the prisoners assault staff. I’m surprised more officers aren’t seriously maimed.

According to Prison Service figures, there were 110 assaults by prisoners on staff last year.

Five prison officers at Midlands Prison were also injured recently in two separate assaults by inmates, including one incident in which the officer suffered a stab wound to the leg.

General secretary of the Prison Officers Association (POA) Jim Mitchell told TheJournal.ie that it is “rare that a couple of days go by without us getting a notification of an assault”.

“They understand that they have to deal with violent individuals, that’s part of the job, but they want to be able to come into work and make it home safe at the end of the day.”

He said staff do not feel that management in the Prison Service take these kinds of assaults “sufficiently seriously” and sanctions are rarely severe. 

“When these incidents happen, there is support from staff from a welfare point of view, but the kind of support we need on top of that an extra year or two on top of the prisoner’s sentence because they did it,” he said.

He said the POA has also repeatedly called for the provision of protective equipment such as pepper spray and batons, as well as bodycams for all staff. 

The Prison Service did not respond to a request for comment on this incident. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie