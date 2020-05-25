This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clusters more likely as Ireland begins to re-open but it wouldn't 'necessarily mean things are not working'

Dr Tony Holohan said it’ll be up to health authorities to interpret data and explain it the public if cases begin to rise again.

By Sean Murray Monday 25 May 2020, 7:49 PM
8 minutes ago 1,254 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107368
Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health briefing this evening.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health briefing this evening.
Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health briefing this evening.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

IT IS LIKELY we could see more clusters of Covid-19 within the general population as Ireland begins to re-open, but that won’t necessarily mean that public health measures aren’t working according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“We are going to have outbreaks in, for example, workplace settings or maybe in time a school setting, or a club,” Dr Holohan told reporters at the daily Department of Health press briefing today.

“We have to be in a position to both identify that and to take action in relation to it.”

The chief medical officer was fielding questions just after confirming that – for the first time since 21 March – there were no new confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

While recent weeks have seen the number of daily confirmed cases fall to double figures showing that the virus was being suppressed in the community, there remains the risk that the virus could spread further as people go back to work. 

Ireland entered Phase One of the roadmap to re-opening the economy last Monday. It won’t be known what effect that has had on the spread of Covid-19 until late this week at the earliest.

Dr Holohan was asked if there was a level of apprehension ahead of further data coming in about how the virus is spreading later this week.

“For us, it’s about caution rather than apprehension,” he said.

Related Reads

25.05.20 Using all of our health service facilities has helped against Covid-19. Any change to that should be handled carefully
23.05.20 A €20m budget and just 67 field inspectors: Is the HSA up to the task of policing the Covid reopening?
20.05.20 'We've shown this can be controlled': Health officials say second wave not 'inevitable'

There are a number of measures that public health authorities will track, such as hospitalisation rates, the numbers in intensive care and the overall number of cases within the population.

Even if cases rise, it’ll be their responsibility to interpret the figures and explain to the public whether or not they’re a cause of concern. 

The chief medical officer said: “If there’s a significant change in the rate of infection, obviously that’s going to lead to concern on the part of the public.

“What we’ll have to do is try to interpret that and explain and advise. What we hope to be is in a position to – even if we see an increase in cases – it doesn’t necessarily mean things are not working.”

Dr Holohan said that even if there are clusters within a particular workplace or setting, the guidance and supports in place now means they’re now in a better position to attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“One of the things that’s going to happen as we ease restrictions, and increase the amount of economic activity… we are going to see more clusters of this,” he said.

We are going to have outbreaks in, for example, workplace settings or maybe in time a school setting, or a club. We have to be in a position to both identify that and to take action in relation to it.
This is a highly transmissible virus. The fact that that might occur isn’t necessarily a sign that we haven’t succeeded in terms of applying our measures. I think we’d be much better positioned to deal with that than we might have been in February had that occurred in that way.

Dr Holohan added that the sheer act of beginning to re-open the country meant that the risk of spread had increased but it was being done so in as managed a way as possible in line with the best available public health advice.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie