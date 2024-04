IRISH ARTISTS JAZZY, Lankum and CMAT have been nominated for Ivor Novello awards.

The awards recognise the work of British and Irish songwriters and composers, including film scores and soundtracks.

Both CMAT and Lankum are nominated for Best Album.

CMAT’s Crazymad, For Me is her second studio album, which includes hit singles Where Are Your Kids Tonight? and Stay For Something.

Contemporary folk group Lankum recently won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for their album False Lankum.

Advertisement

CMAT won the award the previous year for If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.

At the 2024 Ivor Novellos, Giving Me by Jazzy is nominated in the Most-Performed Work category. The song has more than 137 million streams on Spotify.

The dance-pop singer-songwriter was born in Crumlin, Co Dublin.

She is nominated alongside Harry Styles’s As It Was.

Irish-produced Poor Things has also been nominated for Best Original Film Score.

The awards show, which has been running since 1956, will take place in London on 23 May.