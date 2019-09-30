This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two victims of fatal crash in Co Clare have been named

The incident happened at around 12am on Thursday in Quinspool, Parteen.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Sep 2019, 4:56 PM
Jonathan Healy (left) and Patrick Hogan (right)
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THE TWO VICTIMS of a fatal road collision in Co Clare on Thursday have been named. 

The incident happened at around 12am in Quinspool, Parteen. It’s understood one vehicle was involved.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have now been named by gardaí as 30-year-old Patrick Hogan from Thomondgate, Limerick and 24-year-old Jonathan Healy of Kileely, Limerick. 

Gardaí said details of the post-mortem results are not being released at present due to operational reasons.

An incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station was set up following the incident. 

On Thursday, gardaí appealed for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Hayley Halpin
