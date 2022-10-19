Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

CO2 emissions from combustion set to grow only slightly this year despite fears of big jump

In China, the world’s largest polluter, emissions will stay largely flat in 2022.

1 hour ago 1,391 Views 3 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GLOBAL CARBON DIOXIDE emissions from fossil fuel combustion are expected to grow only slightly this year despite concerns over the impact of the energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency, amid bumper growth for renewable energy.

The IEA has predicted that the CO2 emitted for energy by burning oil, gas and coal would stand at 33.8 billion tonnes in 2022, more than 300 million tonnes more than in 2021.

That increase was far smaller than the 2-billion-tonne jump the world experienced last year as countries turned to fossil fuels to power their Covid-19 recoveries, it added.

However, the United Nations says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goals within reach — effectively a drop of 8% each year this decade.

The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine propped up some coal demand this year due to hikes in natural gas prices, said the IEA.

The increase in coal emissions had been offset by widespread deployment of renewable tech, including electric vehicles (EVs) — and this had prevented a CO2 rise of some 1 billion tonnes in 2022.

“The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“This means that CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared –- and that policy actions by governments are driving real structural changes in the energy economy.”

The IEA analysis showed that solar photovoltaic and wind capacity grew by more than 700 terawatt-hours in 2022, the largest single year rise on record.

Birol said the trend is due to continue “thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months”.

Coal was expected to register the next largest increase due to high gas prices, rising 200 millions tones in terms of CO2, or around two percent year-on-year.

The IEA said emissions in Europe were likely to fall slightly this year and continue their downward trajectory with a spate of new renewable projects slated for next year.

In China, the world’s largest polluter, emissions will stay largely flat in 2022, it said.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie