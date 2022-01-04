#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coalition leaders to discuss changes to Covid isolation rules amid worker shortages

Strict close contact rules and the prevalence of Covid-19 due to the highly-transmissible variant Omicron has caused worker shortages in some sectors.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 11,422 Views 15 Comments
THE COALITION LEADERS are to meet today to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation, amid worker shortages caused by strict close contact rules and the prevalence of Covid-19 due to the highly-transmissible variant Omicron.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will meet after a series of record-high daily case tallies over the last week, driven by the Omicron variant and mixing over Christmas.

It is understood the leaders will discuss a potential shortening of isolation periods, amid fears over a shortage of healthcare workers, with thousands of workers out sick due to Covid-19 and close contact rules.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister and her Department officials are to meet with teachers’ unions and public health representatives about the latest Covid situation.

The ASTI has asked for a delayed and staggered reopening if schools due to the prevalence of Covid-19, while the TUI has said it’s too soon to say whether there should be a staggered return to schools – and that more would be known about how many teachers are available on Thursday, when schools are due to reopen.

GP services

It comes as the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) said it has been asked to prioritise the vaccination of patients over the age of 16 as the Omicron variant spreads.

The GP group has stressed that they are still available to patients for urgent queries, and urged people with health concerns to contact their GP, but added that routine work such as insurance medicals, surveillance bloods and planned reviews will be deferred.

The Medical Director of the ICGP Dr Diarmuid Quinlan said “many GP practices now have staff working remotely due to Omicron”.

“While face-to-face consultations were the norm, good care can be delivered remotely. We understand that some people will be frustrated at their inability to contact their GP as readily as heretofore. 

“To support our national response to Omicron, General Practice will prioritise Covid-19 work, while also assessing people with acute illness.”

Testing capacity

Despite a high number of daily Covid-19 cases being reported each day, the true number is estimated to be much higher again due to the lack of PCR tests being available to people at the moment. NPHET estimates that the true number could be 40% higher.

Damien McCallion of the HSE’s vaccination programme and test-and-trace system has said that testing capacity has been increased from 100,000 to 300,000, and  still prioritise clinical referrals from GPS and from close contact and acute services.

“There’s no question at the moment, it is demanding for people to try and get that appointment and we know there’s pressure there,” he said on Newstalk Breakfast.

With reporting from the Press Association.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
