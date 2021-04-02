Coast Guard and RNLI warn the public to be careful if planning an Easter swim

THE RNLI AND the Irish Coast Guard are urging people who will be spending time on or near the water during the Easter break to take note of the relevant water safety advice for their activity

If you see someone in trouble, you can raise the alarm by calling 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard.

The call comes as the Easter break falls early this year and recent call outs for the search and rescue resources have seen a noted increase in requests to assist walkers cut off by the tide and people getting into difficulty while engaging in open water swimming.

The Coast Guard and the RNLI are requesting the public to be cautious when engaging in any coastal or water-based activity.

Despite some recent warm weather, sea temperatures remain at their coldest this time of year, they said. Also, cliff top areas may have been subject to erosion or other local weather-related changes and care should be taken when walking there.

Kevin Rahill, RNLI Water Safety manager, said: ‘We are asking people to think about their own safety.

Coastal areas and our inland waterways provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but it is important to remember that while air temperatures may be warming up in spring and early summer, water temperatures remain dangerously cold between 8-10°, increasing the risk of cold water shock.

“And, if you are out for a walk on the beach, make sure to check the tide times to avoid being cut off by a rising tide.”

The Irish Coast Guard’s Head of Operations Gerard O’Flynn added: ‘The past year has seen an increase in activities such as open water swimming, and incidents relating to use of inflatable toys which are unsuitable for open water.

“Please always be mindful of your personal safety and always ensure that you have a means of communication should you get into difficulty.’

Here’s the water safety advice from the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI: