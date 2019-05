THE COAST GUARD helicopter has been deployed after a diver got into difficulty in an incident off the Wexford Coast.

Around midday, the Coast Guard was alerted to a report of a diver in difficulty off Hook Head.

The Coast Guard helicopter, the naval ship LÉ Orla and a lifeboat were sent to the scene.

A group of divers were all accounted for.

However, a Coast Guard spokesperson said one diver “seemed to be seriously injured” and is currently receiving medical assistance.