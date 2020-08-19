Coast Guard issues warning about inflatable devices amid high tides

THE COAST GUARD has urged members of the public to be aware of weather warnings and high tides over the coming days, as well as the dangers of inflatable devices.

There will be a period of very high spring tides, approaching highest astronomical tide in all coastal areas, from this afternoon through to Sunday.

The astronomical tides, an infrequent occurrence, will generally be highest between Thursday and Saturday.

The Coast Guard today also reiterated its warning on the dangers of using inflatable toys on the sea or inland waterways.

Commenting on their use, Gerard O’Flynn said “water-based inflatable devices present a clear risk to the public” and “are never, ever suitable for use on the seaside or inland waterways”.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for seven counties in the south and west, and a Status Yellow wind warning for elsewhere in the country.

Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on tonight and tomorrow, bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds, Met Éireann has said.

“In light of these warnings the Coast Guard is appealing to anybody planning to engage in any form of coastal activity to be mindful of the risk posed by extreme tidal ranges i.e. very high and very low tides coupled with the adverse wind forecast,” a statement issued today said.

It added that, in addition to the high tides, people should be mindful of the risk of becoming isolated in low water particularly in areas that are not always accessible or familiar to them.

If you see somebody in trouble in the water or along the coast, use VHF CH 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.