File photo - Rescue 115 Alamy Stock Photo
Inis Mór

Five people rescued and taken to hospital after fishing boat runs aground on Aran Islands

The five-person crew were all reported to be in good spirits after their ordeal, a statement from the Coast Guard said.
1 hour ago

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been rescued after a fishing boat ran aground on one of the Aran Islands off the coast of Co Galway. 

Shortly before 5am this morning, Valentia Coast Guard received an emergency call from a 21-metre fishing vessel reporting that it was aground on the northern side of Inis Mór.

Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115, Aran Islands lifeboat, and North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to the scene.

All five crew initially abandoned the vessel into a life raft.

They were subsequently winched to safety by R115 with the Aran Islands life boat standing by. The five crew members were then transferred to University Hospital Galway by R115.

They were all reported to be in good spirits after their ordeal, a statement from the Coast Guard said. 

