Thursday 8 August, 2019
Coast Guard helicopter airlifts diver who got into difficulty at the wreck of the Lusitania

The diver is receiving treatment at Galway University Hospital.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 2:48 PM
23 minutes ago 1,573 Views 3 Comments
File photo of Irish Coast Guard helicopter. Rescue helicopter 116 was sent to assist in today's operation.
File photo of Irish Coast Guard helicopter. Rescue helicopter 116 was sent to assist in today's operation.
THE IRISH COAST Guard Rescue Helicopter 116 attended the scene today, after a diver was reported to have suffered a diving illness approximately twelve miles off the Old Head of Kinsale. 

The diver is understood to have been diving at the wreck of the Lusitania, which sank in 1915 during World War One.

The alarm was raised by fellow dive crew members at the site. 

Rescuers transported the individual to Cork University Hospital but the diver has since been transferred to the recompression facility at Galway University Hospital.

The operation was coordinated by the Valentia-based Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre.

On-scene support was provided by the Naval Ship LE George Bernard Shaw which initially recovered the diver from the sea, and by Courtmacsherry Lifeboat. 

In a separate callout afterwards, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat also assisted a 30ft yacht in difficult off the Seven Heads coastline in Cork. The casualty was located and the stricken vessel was brought safely back to Courtmacsherry Pier. 

