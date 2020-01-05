This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (60s) dies after trawler sinks off Wexford coast

The boat sank off the coast of Hook Head in the early hours of this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 9,005 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954057
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 60s has died and a search for a second man is ongoing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Co Wexford.

A major search operation is underway after the boat sank near Hook Head in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard received reports that the trawler was missing shortly after midnight, before the RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 were dispatched to the scene south of Dunmore East in Co Waterford.

It is understood that two men were aboard the ship, one of whom was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since died.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie