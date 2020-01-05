Man (60s) dies after trawler sinks off Wexford coast

A MAN IN his 60s has died and a search for a second man is ongoing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Co Wexford.

A major search operation is underway after the boat sank near Hook Head in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard received reports that the trawler was missing shortly after midnight, before the RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 were dispatched to the scene south of Dunmore East in Co Waterford.

It is understood that two men were aboard the ship, one of whom was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since died.