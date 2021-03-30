#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Coast Guard warns members about unofficial survey which claims over half don't have confidence in management

The survey was circulated the same week management shared results of its own official survey.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 6:00 AM
17 minutes ago 350 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5394936
Image: Shutterstock/EML
Image: Shutterstock/EML

THE IRISH COAST Guard has warned members about an ‘unofficial survey’, widely circulated to staff and volunteers, which claims to have found more than half do not have confidence in the organisation’s management.

This unofficial survey, the results of which have been seen by The Journal, was sent around to staff and volunteers last week.

In an email yesterday containing survey results, those involved stated they were current Irish Coast Guard unit members “who shared similar concerns and felt obliged to raise and share them nationally”. 

The organisers say 276 people responded to the survey over a six-day period. They claim the survey found:

  • 57% believe the Coast Guard provides a safe and fit for purpose service;
  • 67% believe there has been “an eradication of morale, trust and pride” for frontline members;
  • 58% do not feel that management effectively supports units;
  • 58% do not have confidence in management;
  • 58% feel the Coast Guard has “lost credibility externally and internally”. 

After the unofficial survey was circulated last week, management issued a warning to staff and volunteers

“I have no knowledge as to how this e-mail group of OiCs (Officer in Charge), DOiCs (District Officer in Charge) and AOiCs (Assistant Officer in Charge) has been accessed by the sender of this e-mail however I will follow up on it in terms of data protection,” the management circular stated.

“Please note that neither IRCG or CUAG (Coastal Unit Advisory Group) has any involvement in this unofficial survey which appears to be promoted anonymously and without any information as to its source.”

The unofficial survey was conducted using the website SurveyMonkey and was publicly accessible.

It was circulated to Coast Guard members on the same week as the organisation shared the results of its own trust index and culture assessment.

The official ‘Great Place to Work’ survey, commissioned by the Irish Coast Guard and filled out by 332 members, found 72% expressed medium to high trust in the organisation. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Coast Guard scored high across the board; 83% on ‘socially friendly and welcome atmosphere’; 70% in ‘competence in coordinating human and material resources’ and 71% in ‘supporting professional development and showing appreciation’.

  • 64% of respondents agreed they could ask management any reasonable question and get a straight answer;
  • 56% agreed management involves people in decisions that affect their jobs and work environment;
  • 59% agreed management delivers on its promises;
  • 60% agreed promotions go to those who best deserve them;
  • 77% agreed it is a great place to work;
  • 74% agreed it is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work.

The Irish Coast Guard did not respond to a request for comment on the results of the unofficial survey.

With additional reporting by Adam Daly.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie