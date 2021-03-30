Coast Guard warns members about unofficial survey which claims over half don't have confidence in management

THE IRISH COAST Guard has warned members about an ‘unofficial survey’, widely circulated to staff and volunteers, which claims to have found more than half do not have confidence in the organisation’s management.

This unofficial survey, the results of which have been seen by The Journal, was sent around to staff and volunteers last week.

In an email yesterday containing survey results, those involved stated they were current Irish Coast Guard unit members “who shared similar concerns and felt obliged to raise and share them nationally”.

The organisers say 276 people responded to the survey over a six-day period. They claim the survey found:

57% believe the Coast Guard provides a safe and fit for purpose service;

67% believe there has been “an eradication of morale, trust and pride” for frontline members;

58% do not feel that management effectively supports units;

58% do not have confidence in management;

58% feel the Coast Guard has “lost credibility externally and internally”.

After the unofficial survey was circulated last week, management issued a warning to staff and volunteers

“I have no knowledge as to how this e-mail group of OiCs (Officer in Charge), DOiCs (District Officer in Charge) and AOiCs (Assistant Officer in Charge) has been accessed by the sender of this e-mail however I will follow up on it in terms of data protection,” the management circular stated.

“Please note that neither IRCG or CUAG (Coastal Unit Advisory Group) has any involvement in this unofficial survey which appears to be promoted anonymously and without any information as to its source.”

The unofficial survey was conducted using the website SurveyMonkey and was publicly accessible.

It was circulated to Coast Guard members on the same week as the organisation shared the results of its own trust index and culture assessment.

The official ‘Great Place to Work’ survey, commissioned by the Irish Coast Guard and filled out by 332 members, found 72% expressed medium to high trust in the organisation.

The Coast Guard scored high across the board; 83% on ‘socially friendly and welcome atmosphere’; 70% in ‘competence in coordinating human and material resources’ and 71% in ‘supporting professional development and showing appreciation’.

64% of respondents agreed they could ask management any reasonable question and get a straight answer;

56% agreed management involves people in decisions that affect their jobs and work environment;

59% agreed management delivers on its promises;

60% agreed promotions go to those who best deserve them;

77% agreed it is a great place to work;

74% agreed it is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work.

The Irish Coast Guard did not respond to a request for comment on the results of the unofficial survey.

With additional reporting by Adam Daly.