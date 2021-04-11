Two people arrested after cannabis, cocaine and cash discovered in Mayo

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis, cocaine and cash during separate searches in Co Mayo.
Around €16,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €89,000 worth of cocaine was seized after a search in the Cross area shortly before 5pm yesterday.
A follow-up search in the Kilmaine area led to the discovery of cocaine valued at €25,000, along with €17,600 in cash. A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.
A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of selling and supplying illegal drugs.
They were both taken to Castlebar garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
