#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Advertisement

Two people arrested after cannabis, cocaine and cash discovered in Mayo

Gardaí carried out two searches yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 11:28 AM
11 minutes ago 1,123 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5406628
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis, cocaine and cash during separate searches in Co Mayo.

Around €16,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €89,000 worth of cocaine was seized after a search in the Cross area shortly before 5pm yesterday.

A follow-up search in the Kilmaine area led to the discovery of cocaine valued at €25,000, along with €17,600 in cash. A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of selling and supplying illegal drugs.

They were both taken to Castlebar garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie