Man arrested as gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis herb in Roscommon

A MAN HAS been arrested following a garda search in Roscommon under Operation Tara.

Roscommon gardaí seized an estimated €123,000 of cocaine and cannabis herb after searching a property on Lanesboro Road around 10pm last night.

The man, 20, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí seized 4.5 kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000, as well as 470 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of €33,000.

The drugs are being sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.