#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 27 February 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested as gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis herb in Roscommon

Gardaí seized an estimated €123,000 of cocaine and cannabis herb last night.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 12:03 PM
57 minutes ago 3,311 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5367353
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested following a garda search in Roscommon under Operation Tara. 

Roscommon gardaí seized an estimated €123,000 of cocaine and cannabis herb after searching a property on Lanesboro Road around 10pm last night.

The man, 20, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí seized 4.5 kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000, as well as 470 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of €33,000.

The drugs are being sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie