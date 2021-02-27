Man arrested as gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis herb in Roscommon

A MAN HAS been arrested following a garda search in Roscommon under Operation Tara.
Roscommon gardaí seized an estimated €123,000 of cocaine and cannabis herb after searching a property on Lanesboro Road around 10pm last night.
The man, 20, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí seized 4.5 kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000, as well as 470 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of €33,000.
The drugs are being sent for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (12)