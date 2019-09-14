Gardaí stop motorist driving erratically on motorway, find €50k worth of cocaine cutting agent

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have charged a man after he was arrested driving erratically on the M1 motorway and a quantity of a powder used to mix or cut cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Officers from the Louth Division and Road Policing Unit stopped a car with a Northern Irish registration on the motorway at Whiterath.

The driver (52) was arrested at the roadside and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where a sample was taken from him, and he was charged to appear at the next court sitting.

A large quantity of power in plastic containers was found in the vehicle, and tests revealed it was 120kg of Benzocaine.

Benzocaine is not a controlled drug, but gardaí said it is used as a mixing or cutting agent for high purity cocaine.

Source: An Garda Síochána

It’s worth an estimated €50,000.

Yesterday, the man was rearrested following his release on bail for road traffic offences and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He’s now been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of the District Court this morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons