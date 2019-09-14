This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí stop motorist driving erratically on motorway, find €50k worth of cocaine cutting agent

The driver was arrested and is due to appear before a special court sitting this morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 9:08 AM
Numerous containers were found in the vehicle.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have charged a man after he was arrested driving erratically on the M1 motorway and a quantity of a powder used to mix or cut cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Officers from the Louth Division and Road Policing Unit stopped a car with a Northern Irish registration on the motorway at Whiterath.

The driver (52) was arrested at the roadside and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where a sample was taken from him, and he was charged to appear at the next court sitting.

A large quantity of power in plastic containers was found in the vehicle, and tests revealed it was 120kg of Benzocaine.

Benzocaine is not a controlled drug, but gardaí said it is used as a mixing or cutting agent for high purity cocaine. 

car and drugs 1 Source: An Garda Síochána

It’s worth an estimated €50,000.

Yesterday, the man was rearrested following his release on bail for road traffic offences and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He’s now been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of the District Court this morning. 

