Men arrested after €21m cocaine haul to appear before special sitting of Limerick court today

TWO MEN WHO were arrested and have been charged in the wake of a huge haul of cocaine worth roughly €21 million are due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

The men, aged 32 and 24, will appear in court at 3.30pm.

Four other people who were arrested as part of this investigation have been released by Gardaí without charge and files are being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The haul of around 300 kg of cocaine was found aboard a cargo ship at Foynes Port in Co Limerick on Tuesday by revenue customs services officials.

Sources have said that Gardaí suspect the cocaine shipment was connected to a network of gangs rather than one single criminal entity.

The 20,848 tonne ship left Montreal, Canada, on 9 December, arriving at Foynes on Tuesday according to the Marine Traffic monitoring system, however sources said it was on its way to Waterford when it was diverted to Foynes.

The bulk carrier that was also carrying a legitimate cargo of grain remained in the custody of Revenue customs services officials and gardai today.

Local Independent Limerick City and County Councillor Emmett O’Brien said he had warned in 2018 that communities dotted along the estuary, from north Kerry to Limerick City were “awash with cocaine”.

Gardaí have said that investigations in this case are ongoing.