Wednesday 17 March 2021
Cocaine worth almost €3 million seized in Garda operation in northern Donegal

Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their investigation.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,913 Views 3 Comments
Some of the drugs seized.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have seized cocaine worth €2.8 million. 

The seizure was made by the Milford District Drugs Unit yesterday. 

As part of an intelligence-led operation officers seized and examined a vehicle “which resulted in the seizure of 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine with an estimated value of €2,800,000″, a Garda statement said. 

The statement added:

“Investigating Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.”

