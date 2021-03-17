Cocaine worth almost €3 million seized in Garda operation in northern Donegal

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have seized cocaine worth €2.8 million.
The seizure was made by the Milford District Drugs Unit yesterday.
As part of an intelligence-led operation officers seized and examined a vehicle “which resulted in the seizure of 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine with an estimated value of €2,800,000″, a Garda statement said.
The statement added:
“Investigating Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.”
