Cocaine worth almost €3 million seized in Garda operation in northern Donegal

Some of the drugs seized.

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have seized cocaine worth €2.8 million.

The seizure was made by the Milford District Drugs Unit yesterday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation officers seized and examined a vehicle “which resulted in the seizure of 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine with an estimated value of €2,800,000″, a Garda statement said.

The statement added:

“Investigating Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.”