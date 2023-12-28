Advertisement
The 16 kg of cocaine seized by Revenue officers.
Drugs Bust

Over €1.12 million worth of cocaine found in man's suitcase at Dublin Airport

The man in his thirties, who had arrived in Dublin from Washington DC, was arrested by Gardaí.
37 minutes ago

OVER €1.12 MILLION worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Airport today, and one man in his thirties has been arrested. 

Revenue officers seized approximately 16kg of cocaine with an estimated value of over €1,128,000 from the baggage of a passenger arriving at Dublin Airport from Washington. 

Gardaí then arrested a man who has been charged, and is due before the courts. 

Investigations are ongoing following this intelligence-led operation. 

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

