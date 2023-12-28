Over €1.12 million worth of cocaine found in man's suitcase at Dublin Airport

OVER €1.12 MILLION worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Airport today, and one man in his thirties has been arrested.

Revenue officers seized approximately 16kg of cocaine with an estimated value of over €1,128,000 from the baggage of a passenger arriving at Dublin Airport from Washington.

Advertisement

Gardaí then arrested a man who has been charged, and is due before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing following this intelligence-led operation.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”