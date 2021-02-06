#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Three arrested and 73k worth of cocaine seized in separate searches in Mayo

All three individuals were detained in Castlebar Garda Station and have since been charged.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 4:35 PM
Image: An Garda Síochana
THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and cocaine seized by Gardaí in Mayo yesterday evening.

Gardaí from the Mayo Divisional Drugs Task Force found approximately €73,000 worth of cocaine in two separate searches in Balla.

One man, aged in his 20′s was arrested yesterday after he was stopped and searched by Gardaí on Main Street in Balla, Co Mayo. 

He was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, valued at approximately €1,500, and was arrested and later detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a follow-up investigation, Gardaí searched a house in Balla where they seized 1kg of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €71,640, alongside other drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested at the scene, one man and one woman, both aged in their 20′s. They were taken to Castlebar Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three individuals have since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court this afternoon.

