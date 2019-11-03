This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize €42k worth of cocaine after raiding houses in Westport, Mayo

Officers carried out two intelligence led searches of houses over the weekend.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 6:05 PM
The sezied drugs.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN MAYO seized over €42k worth of cocaine as well as MDMA and mixing agents in two planned raids in Westport.

Officers, supported by members of the Community Engagement Team from Westport Garda Station carried out two intelligence lead searches of houses over the weekend.

In the first search, gardaí recovered cocaine with an estimated value of €42,000, along with mixing agent and a small quantity of MDMA with an estimated value of €100. 

In a second search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €2k along with herbal cannabis worth €2.5k and mixing agent were recovered.

A garda spokesman said: “A male and a female aged 21 and 18 were arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. They were both detained at Westport Garda Station for questioning and have since been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“This intelligence led operation was part of the ongoing investigations led by the Mayo Drugs Unit targeting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Mayo Division working alongside local Community Engagement Gardaí.”

