This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drinking coffee can reduce risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, study says (but don't over do it)

The benefit is lost if more than four cups of coffee are consumed, however.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 7:46 AM
40 minutes ago 3,026 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907762
Image: Shutterstock/Radu Gheorghita
Image: Shutterstock/Radu Gheorghita

DRINKING UP TO four coffees a day can reduce the risk of type two diabetes and high blood pressure, according to a study.

The benefit is lost if more than four cups of coffee are consumed, however.

Researchers from the universities of Navarre in Spain and Catania in Italy found an “association between coffee consumption and a decreased risk of type two diabetes” and that “long-term coffee consumption is associated with a decreased risk of hypertension”.

The study suggests a moderate consumption of both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee may be associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a number of conditions that often occur together and increase the risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease.

It affects one in four adults and is described by the NHS as “particularly dangerous”.

The main components of metabolic syndrome include obesity, high blood pressure, high blood triglycerides, low levels of HDL cholesterol and insulin resistance.

The study found that a link between coffee consumption and a reduced risk obesity is “less clear”.

University of Catania assistant professor Giuseppe Grosso’s research suggests polyphenols in coffee may be involved in the health benefits of coffee, specifically phenolic acids and flavonoids.

The research was conducted independently but was commissioned by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, whose members are six of the major European coffee companies: illycaffe, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Lavazza, Nestle, Paulig and Tchibo.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie