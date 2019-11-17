Status Yellow low temperature warning issued for most of the country this evening

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature warning will take effect for most of the country this evening.

Met Éireann has warned a very cold night is ahead with temperatures set to reach as low as -2 to -4 degrees in the affected areas.

This will bring widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches.

The warning takes effect from 8pm this evening and lasts until 9am tomorrow morning.

It will apply to 22 counties and the only counties to which the warning does not apply are Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

Tomorrow morning then will be bright and dry, with frost set to clear and temperatures recovering after a very cold start to the day.

Met Éireann has forecast conditions becoming milder as the week goes on but it will remain unsettled with rain or showers on most days.