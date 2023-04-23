A mild end to the weekend but temperatures set to drop below freezing tomorrow night

THERE WILL BE a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today across many areas, with temperatures set to drop tomorrow night.

According to Met Éireann, patchy rain, drizzle, mist and fog will clear away this morning with bright and sunny spells developing. The afternoon will see a mix of cloud, some bright spells and scattered showers.

Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are forecast. Tonight will see outbreaks of rain spread southwards over the country, but with some southern and southwestern areas remaining dry.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees are forecast in a moderate to fresh northerly breeze.

Tomorrow will start cloudy and damp, with regular outbreaks of rain. Clear spells will move in over Ulster and Connacht in the morning, extending across Leinster and Munster in the early afternoon.

There will be long spells of sunshine across the country on Monday evening, but temperatures will remain at a cool 8 to 11 degrees in fresh northerly winds.

Monday night will be cold and clear, with temperatures dropping as low as -3 to +2 degrees in a mostly light northeast breeze. A widespread frost is expected.

The rest of the week will be cold and dry and first, becoming milder with more rain as the week progresses.