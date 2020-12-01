#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Frost and colder weather expected later this week in 'significant' weather change

Some snowfall is expected later in the week.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 7:39 PM
4 minutes ago 546 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Tereza Tsyaulouskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Tereza Tsyaulouskaya

MET ÉIREANN HAS forecast a “significant change” in the weather pattern from tonight, with a noticeably colder and more wintry spell ahead.

A weather advisory will be in place from 4pm tomorrow until late on Friday night.

The advisory says the weather will be much colder, with sharp to severe frosts, icy stretches and some wintry showers. 

From tomorrow onwards, the forecaster said it will feel “much colder than recently” with a strong west and northwest wind adding an extra “wind-chill factor”. 

Daytime temperature from tomorrow on will be in the low single figures, and night-time temperatures will be at zero or lower at times. 

As the week continues, there will be a mix of sunny/clear spells and showers, with some wintry showers expected particularly on Thursday and Friday.

Some snowfall is also likely over high ground, Met Éireann said. Snowfall at lower levels is also possible at times later this week. 

Frost and ice is anticipated in many areas at night, which will lead to difficult road conditions as frost lingers in parts late into the morning. 

As for the rest of this evening, it’s expected to be mostly dry and cloudy with patches and drizzle and mist. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in some parts. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

