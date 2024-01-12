Cold weekend ahead with temperatures expected to plunge to -3 degrees in parts

MET ÉIREANN REPORTS it will be a cold weekend as temperatures will reach below zero every night, hitting as low as -3 degrees tomorrow night.

Throughout the day today, it is expected to brighten up during the course of the day but the forecaster estimates there will be just “limited bright or sunny spells” across the country.

A cold weather advisory remains in place by the forecasters until Saturday and will end tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will rise to as high as 7 degrees today but will drop below zero overnight, reaching lows of -2 to 2 degrees.

It is expected to be coldest in Munster and Leinster, according to Met Éireann, though it will remain calm and dry for the duration of the night.

Near the southern coast, light rain or drizzle will continue sinking southwards on Saturday where it will remain mostly cold in Munster during the day.

The weekend’s lowest temperatures are expected by Met Éireann on Saturday night, reaching as low as -3 with the forecaster saying conditions are expected to be “cold and frosty”.

A bright day is expected on Sunday, with a number of isolated showers of light rain. Highest temperatures will remain between 4 and 7 degrees with a light, moderate, northerly wind.

Temperatures will drop once again below zero on Sunday night, reaching as low as -3 degrees and highest temperatures reaching just 1 degree.

Conditions are described as very cold by the forecasters, with clear spells and widespread frost anticipated on Sunday night. Most areas will be dry, and isolated, wintry showers are expected overnight.