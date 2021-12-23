Coldplay won't be making any more music as a band from 2025, says Chris Martin

BRITISH BAND COLDPLAY won’t be recording any more new music as a band from 2025, according to Chris Martin.

The frontman told BBC Radio Two, during an interview airing later today, that the group is planning to write and record a tenth and final album as an ensemble.

“Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour,” Martin told Jo Whiley.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

The band recently announced 2022 an eco-friendly world tour in which fans will power the shows using “kinetic flooring” and cycles, coinciding with the release of their ninth album Music of the Spheres.

The announcement came with a list of “sustainability initiatives” including a plan to cut their overall emissions in half compared with the last tour in 2016-17.

The kinetic flooring will generate electricity as fans move. They will also plant a tree for every ticket sold.