Friday 13 May 2022
Coleen Rooney set to give evidence in libel case brought by Rebekah Vardy

The case comes after a viral social media post in October 2019.

By Press Association Friday 13 May 2022, 7:35 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

COLEEN ROONEY IS expected to start her evidence in the high-profile libel claim brought by fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy at the High Court in London.

On the fourth day of the trial today, Vardy is due to finish her evidence, with Rooney then taking her place in the witness box in Court 13 of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Vardy has been giving evidence for around 10 hours, at times becoming emotional on Wednesday and Thursday.

The case comes after a viral social media post in October 2019, where Rooney (36) said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Vardy (40) of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

2.66854750 Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice Source: James Manning/PA Images

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true” and in the public interest.

The fake stories Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook in October 2019, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

