College Green will be car-free today, here's what you need to know

COLLEGE GREEN IN Dublin will be car-free for 12 hours today to mark Car Free Day 2019.

Several other cities are also taking part in the initiative as part of European Mobility Week, which aims to promote walking and cycling.

The area from College Green to the junction of South Great George’s Street will be closed to all vehicles between 7am and 7pm.

A variety of family-friendly events will take place from midday to 4pm.

The area will only be accessible to pedestrians between these times. The following arrangements will be in place:

Cyclists

The event is pedestrianised with no through traffic. Cyclists must dismount to enter the event area. Cycle parking will be provided up to 4pm at entrances to the event on Dame Street/George’s Street junction; D’Olier Street/College Green; and College Green/Grafton Street.

Buses

Buses normally travelling easterly onto College Green will be diverted onto Winetavern Street and westerly buses will be diverted onto the south quays and up to George’s Street.

Luas

The Luas will operate a normal Sunday service.

Cars

Car traffic will be diverted to the south quays and Dame Street.

Cars coming from the Christchurch direction will be permitted to turn right at the junction of George’s Street/Dame Street. Access to car parks will be from George’s Street.

Taxis

The taxi ranks at Foster’s Place and College Green will be closed for the duration of the event. A temporary extended taxi rank will be available on D’Olier Street.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe said Dublin City Council is “committed to promoting walking and cycling as our preferred mode of transport where possible, due to the active travel, health, social and environmental benefits that it brings to the citizens of Dublin and the city itself”.

He added that the number of car-free days in the city is expected to increase in the future.