This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

College Green will be car-free today, here's what you need to know

Dublin is one of several cities marking Car Free Day 2019.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
55 minutes ago 1,125 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818837
File photo of College Green
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo of College Green
File photo of College Green
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

COLLEGE GREEN IN Dublin will be car-free for 12 hours today to mark Car Free Day 2019.

Several other cities are also taking part in the initiative as part of European Mobility Week, which aims to promote walking and cycling.

The area from College Green to the junction of South Great George’s Street will be closed to all vehicles between 7am and 7pm.

A variety of family-friendly events will take place from midday to 4pm.

The area will only be accessible to pedestrians between these times. The following arrangements will be in place:

Cyclists

The event is pedestrianised with no through traffic. Cyclists must dismount to enter the event area. Cycle parking will be provided up to 4pm at entrances to the event on Dame Street/George’s Street junction; D’Olier Street/College Green; and College Green/Grafton Street.

Buses

Buses normally travelling easterly onto College Green will be diverted onto Winetavern Street and westerly buses will be diverted onto the south quays and up to George’s Street.

Luas 

The Luas will operate a normal Sunday service.

Cars

Car traffic will be diverted to the south quays and Dame Street.

Cars coming from the Christchurch direction will be permitted to turn right at the junction of George’s Street/Dame Street. Access to car parks will be from George’s Street.

Taxis

The taxi ranks at Foster’s Place and College Green will be closed for the duration of the event. A temporary extended taxi rank will be available on D’Olier Street.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe said Dublin City Council is “committed to promoting walking and cycling as our preferred mode of transport where possible, due to the active travel, health, social and environmental benefits that it brings to the citizens of Dublin and the city itself”.

He added that the number of car-free days in the city is expected to increase in the future. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie