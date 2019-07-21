Poll: Should College Green be pedestrianised?

COLLEGE GREEN IN Dublin city centre will be traffic-free from 7am to 7pm today in a trial being run by the council.

The area will only be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists during this period, and two further trials will take place on Sunday 28 July and Sunday 4 August.

The Luas will operate a normal Sunday service, but buses and other vehicles will be diverted.

A permanent pedestrianised plaza for College Green was proposed by the council in 2016, before being rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year over traffic concerns. The council plans to lodge a fresh application with ABP this year.

