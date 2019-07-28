This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's College Green will be pedestrianised again today - these diversions will be in place

The area is being pedestrianised on a trial basis.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
17 minutes ago 226 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4743140
The proposed College Green plaza was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year
Image: Dublin City Council
The proposed College Green plaza was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year
The proposed College Green plaza was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year
Image: Dublin City Council

COLLEGE GREEN IN Dublin City Centre will be traffic-free today in the second day of a trial being run by the council. 

Dublin City Council announced the measure earlier this year and confirmed that the area in front of Bank of Ireland will be pedestrianised on three days – last Sunday, today and Sunday 4 August - between 7am and 7pm.

The area will only be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists during these dates and times.

The first trial was held last Sunday and the council was criticised over security barriers that blocked sections of Dame Street to pedestrians, despite being closed to traffic. 

Although the proposed plaza would extend from east to west between Trinity College and Anglsea Street, a large space between Fosters Place and Anglesea Street was initially ringfenced by barriers, preventing public access.

The idea was first proposed in 2016 and sought to ban all traffic in College Green, before being rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year over traffic concerns.

The council hasn’t abandoned plans for a permanent plaza and aims to lodge a fresh application with ABP this year.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council told TheJournal.ie that the thinking behind these summer trials is for the public to “see what this space would be like if it was traffic free”. 

For today, “the event space will be almost doubled with additional seating and more spaces available for the public to come in and linger in the area”. 

The council said the priority of these trials is based on the experience of the public enjoying use of the plaza, rather than on the impact on traffic and transport in the capital. 

Diversions

The area from College Green to the junction of George’s Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic between 7am and 7pm today. The area will only be accessible to pedestrians and as far as Trinity Street for cyclists between these times.

A temporary two-way cycle lane will be in operation on Dame Street from its junction with Georges Street to its junction with Trinity Street. Cyclist must dismount to enter the event area. 

Cycle parking will be provided adjacent to the event area.

Buses normally travelling easterly onto College Green will be diverted onto Winetavern Street and westerly buses will be diverted onto the South Quays and up to Georges Street. Information on bus diversions and stops can be found here.

The Luas will operate a normal Sunday service today. 

Car traffic will be diverted to the South Quays and Upper Dame Street. 

Cars coming from the Christchurch direction will be permitted to turn right at junction of Georges Street/Dame Street.  

Access to car parks will be from George’s Street.

The taxi rank at Foster’s Place and at College Green will be closed for the duration of each event. A temporary extended taxi rank will be available on D’Olier Street.

With reporting by Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie