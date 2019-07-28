Dublin's College Green will be pedestrianised again today - these diversions will be in place

The proposed College Green plaza was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year

The proposed College Green plaza was rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year

COLLEGE GREEN IN Dublin City Centre will be traffic-free today in the second day of a trial being run by the council.

Dublin City Council announced the measure earlier this year and confirmed that the area in front of Bank of Ireland will be pedestrianised on three days – last Sunday, today and Sunday 4 August - between 7am and 7pm.

The area will only be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists during these dates and times.

The first trial was held last Sunday and the council was criticised over security barriers that blocked sections of Dame Street to pedestrians, despite being closed to traffic.

Although the proposed plaza would extend from east to west between Trinity College and Anglsea Street, a large space between Fosters Place and Anglesea Street was initially ringfenced by barriers, preventing public access.

The idea was first proposed in 2016 and sought to ban all traffic in College Green, before being rejected by An Bord Pleanála last year over traffic concerns.

The council hasn’t abandoned plans for a permanent plaza and aims to lodge a fresh application with ABP this year.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council told TheJournal.ie that the thinking behind these summer trials is for the public to “see what this space would be like if it was traffic free”.

For today, “the event space will be almost doubled with additional seating and more spaces available for the public to come in and linger in the area”.

The council said the priority of these trials is based on the experience of the public enjoying use of the plaza, rather than on the impact on traffic and transport in the capital.

Diversions

The area from College Green to the junction of George’s Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic between 7am and 7pm today. The area will only be accessible to pedestrians and as far as Trinity Street for cyclists between these times.

A temporary two-way cycle lane will be in operation on Dame Street from its junction with Georges Street to its junction with Trinity Street. Cyclist must dismount to enter the event area.

Cycle parking will be provided adjacent to the event area.

Buses normally travelling easterly onto College Green will be diverted onto Winetavern Street and westerly buses will be diverted onto the South Quays and up to Georges Street. Information on bus diversions and stops can be found here.

The Luas will operate a normal Sunday service today.

Car traffic will be diverted to the South Quays and Upper Dame Street.

Cars coming from the Christchurch direction will be permitted to turn right at junction of Georges Street/Dame Street.

Access to car parks will be from George’s Street.

The taxi rank at Foster’s Place and at College Green will be closed for the duration of each event. A temporary extended taxi rank will be available on D’Olier Street.

With reporting by Sean Murray