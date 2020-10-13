Third-level students: €50 million fund created to help students switch to online learning

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced the creation of a €50 million fund to provide financial assistance to third-level students.

The new fund, announced as part of Budget 2021, is aimed at compensating students for costs associated with the switch to online learning.

Higher education minister Simon Harris said that “detailed work will be undertaken on how this once-off fund will operate”.

As part of his Budget 2021 speech, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath also announced that the SUSI grant will be increased by €1,500 to €3,500 for post-graduate students.

The eligibility threshold for the grant is also set to be adjusted. Details of the changes are yet to emerge.

In total, the Department of Higher Education has been allocated €3.3 billion for next year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Some €15 million will also be given to higher education institutions to undertake minor capital works and purchase equipment.

The government has also announced funding for 5,000 additional third level places to accommodate demographic growth and any “exceptional demand” arising from the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

More details as we get them.