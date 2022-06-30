Teenager hospitalised in critical condition after collision in Celbridge

A TEENAGER IS in critical condition after a collision with a car yesterday morning.

The young male, a pedestrian, was admitted to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown after the collision in Celbridge that occurred shortly before noon yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred at approximately 11.55am on the Aghards Road in Celbridge,” a garda statement said.

“The pedestrian, a male in his teens, received serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.