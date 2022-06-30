#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Teenager hospitalised in critical condition after collision in Celbridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 6,160 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804407
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A TEENAGER IS in critical condition after a collision with a car yesterday morning.

The young male, a pedestrian, was admitted to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown after the collision in Celbridge that occurred shortly before noon yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred at approximately 11.55am on the Aghards Road in Celbridge,” a garda statement said.

“The pedestrian, a male in his teens, received serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie