Car passenger dies in Kilkenny road collision

A MAN HAS died in a road collision near Freshford, Co Kilkenny early this morning.

A spokesperson said that local gardaí are investigating the crash which occurred on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny.

A man, aged 20-years-old, who was a passenger in the car was killed. His body was removed from the scene to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, in particular those with dash cam and travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am and 3am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.