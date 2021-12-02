#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 December 2021
Woman in her 40s killed in two-car collision on N25 in Co Kilkenny

Three women were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries

By Lauren Boland Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 8:12 AM
A WOMAN IN Kilkenny died yesterday evening after a collision between two cars on the N25, with three others brought to hospital.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm yesterday and involved two cars.

A woman in her 40s, who was the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, two in their 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí said that the road is closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and that local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling on the N25 in Glenmore on 1 December between 6.15pm and 6.40pm who may have camera footage, including from dash cams, to make it available to the guards.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Lauren Boland
