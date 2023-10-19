Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 19 October 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Google Street View The R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay at Killarue, Co Monaghan
Crash
Five people hospitalised, two with serious injuries, after two-car collision in Co Monaghan
The incident happened on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay at around 10.15am.
3.1k
4
1 hour ago

TWO WOMAN HAVE sustained serious injuries following a two-car follision in Co Monaghan this morning. 

The incident happened on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay at Killarue at around 10.15am. 

A passenger of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with serious injuries.

The driver of this vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, and a passenger, a woman aged in her 40s, of this car were also taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Killarue, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan between 9.30am and 10.30am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     