Five people hospitalised, two with serious injuries, after two-car collision in Co Monaghan

TWO WOMAN HAVE sustained serious injuries following a two-car follision in Co Monaghan this morning.

The incident happened on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay at Killarue at around 10.15am.

A passenger of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with serious injuries.

The driver of this vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, and a passenger, a woman aged in her 40s, of this car were also taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Killarue, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan between 9.30am and 10.30am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.