Monday 21 August 2023
Google Street View N5 near Swinford, Co Mayo
# Collision
Gardaí and emergency services at scene of serious two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo
The incident happened on the N5 near Swinford this afternoon.


39 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo. 

The incident happened on the N5 near Swinford this afternoon. 

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the incident. 

