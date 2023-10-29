Man (20s) and woman (80s) die following separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Waterford

A MAN AND a woman have died in separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Waterford.

In Cork, a woman aged in her 80s died following a collision between an articulated truck and two cars on the N22 at Crookstown at around 9.30am on Friday.

The drivers of the cars, two women in their 80s and 50s, and a passenger of one of the cars, a man in his 50s, were all transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The woman aged in her 80s has since passed away from her injuries. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will now be arranged.

The other man and woman remain in a serious but stable condition at this time.

A technical examination of the scene was completed on Friday.

Gardaí are now appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area between 9.20am – 9.40am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In Waterford, a man aged in his 20s died following a single vehicle collision on the N29 at Port Road shortly after 10.30pm yesterday.

The two occupants of the car, both men aged in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

The driver was later pronounced deceased. The passenger’s injuries are not described as life threatening.

A technical examination of the scene has been arranged and local traffic diversions are in place. A report will be sent to the Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area at the time who may have camera footage, including dashcam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.