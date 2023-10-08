Three men die in separate collisions in Kerry, Roscommon and Louth

THREE MEN HAVE died on Irish roads overnight in separate fatal collisions in Co Kerry, Co Roscommon and Co Louth.

In Listowel, Co Kerry, a male pedestrian “aged in his late teens”, gardaí said, was seriously injured and later died at Kerry University Hospital after a collision on the R555 at Duagh Village.

A female driver in her early 20s and three passengers, all in their late teens, were uninjured.

In Co Roscommon, gardaí are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred at Scrine Hill in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the collision around 2.50am.

A male driver in his early 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving overturned.

On the M1 motorway, gardaí were alerted to a collision at Junction 16 southbound around 2.45am where a male pedestrian in his 40s was struck and killed.

A male driver, early 50s, and three passengers (aged 50s and 40s) were attended to by ambulance personnel at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening.

All three scenes are being preserved for technical examinations by forensic investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to any of the collisions, including anyone with dash cam footage of the areas around the time of the incidents, to come forward by contacting any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111;