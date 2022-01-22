Author and journalist Colm Keane dies aged 70

THE AUTHOR AND award-winning journalist Colm Keane has died aged 70.

He died from cancer in Waterford, it has been confirmed.

Keane was born in Youghal in Cork, and is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and Georgetown University, Washington DC.

He was the author of 29 books and wrote extensively on near-death experiences, as well as books on St Brigid and St Padre Pio.

A book about St Thérèse of Lisieux, which was co-written with his wife, former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan, also reached number one in the non-fiction charts.

During his 26 years with RTÉ, he produced and presented documentaries on a wide range of subject such as music, sport, politics and history.

Keane is survived by his wife and is predeceased by his son Sean, who died in 2007.