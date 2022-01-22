#Open journalism No news is bad news

Author and journalist Colm Keane dies aged 70

He was the author of 29 books and produced several documentaries.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 8:15 AM
Colm Keane
Image: colmkeane.com
Image: colmkeane.com

THE AUTHOR AND award-winning journalist Colm Keane has died aged 70.

He died from cancer in Waterford, it has been confirmed.

Keane was born in Youghal in Cork, and is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and Georgetown University, Washington DC.

He was the author of 29 books and wrote extensively on near-death experiences, as well as books on St Brigid and St Padre Pio.

A book about St Thérèse of Lisieux, which was co-written with his wife, former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan, also reached number one in the non-fiction charts.

During his 26 years with RTÉ, he produced and presented documentaries on a wide range of subject such as music, sport, politics and history.

Keane is survived by his wife and is predeceased by his son Sean, who died in 2007.

Órla Ryan
