Sitting Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey says he will not contest the European elections

FINE GAEL MEP and candidate for the European elections Colm Markey has announced he is withdrawing from the race, meaning he will not be seeking reelection in June.

In a statement, Markey, who has been a sitting MEP for the Midlands-North West constituency since 2020, said he had informed Fine Gael he will be withdrawing his name from the selection convention.

“I would like to thank all the members for all their generous and valued support,” he said.

“However, I believe the most viable path to winning two seats for Fine Gael in the election in June is with two candidates, and I wish the remaining candidates all the best during their campaigns.”

Markey had previously announced he was contesting the election. Maria Walsh – the other sitting MEP in the constituency – also announced she would run. However, on Monday, former jockey, businesswoman and Dancing with the Stars winner Nina Carberry also put her name forward.

“I am immensely proud of the work I have achieved in the last three years as an MEP since I took on the role after Mairead McGuinness became an EU Commissioner,” Markey said.

In that time, I have worked hard for all my constituents on many matters including agricultural, energy, transport, fisheries, environmental and social issues.

He thanked his family and party members and said he would be staying politics and would contest future elections.

Markey took the place of Mairead McGuinness who gave up her MEP seat to become European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union.

He served as a Louth County Councillor before this for 11 years, and is a former president of the youth social organisation Macra na Feirme.