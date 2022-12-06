Suspect in fatal shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub charged with 305 criminal counts

THE SUSPECT IN a gun attack on an LGBTQ club in the US that left five people dead has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been in custody since the rampage last month in Club Q in Colorado Springs that also left at least 18 people injured.

The suspect, who court-appointed lawyers have said identifies as non-binary, appeared in court today to face the litany of charges.

Advertisement

They include 10 counts of first-degree murder – two for each victim, one of murder with intent, and one of murder with extreme indifference. Both charges carry a maximum life sentence without the possibility of parole.

It is not uncommon in the United States for prosecutors to levy multiple charges for the same crime.

So-called “charge stacking” increases the likelihood of conviction in cases where a jury finds the circumstances do not exactly fit one of the charges, and would therefore find the defendant not guilty.

Aldrich also faces 86 counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as dozens of bias-motivated crimes – the name for hate crimes in Colorado – and dozens more of assault.

- © AFP 2022